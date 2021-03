ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Port Byron man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver on the Thruway.

On March 9, Peter M. Wyckoff, 67, of Port Byron, allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver of a tractor trailer on the Thruway.

New York State Police caught up with Wyckoff and took him into custody. He did have a valid pistol permit.

Wyckoff is facing charges of menacing, and was released on an appearance ticket.