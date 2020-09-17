Port Byron woman killed in crash in Aurelius

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Port Byron woman was killed in a crash in Aurelius on Wednesday.
The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office says a van driven by Kathryn F. Lawler, 65, of Port Byron, was traveling on Blanchard Road in Aurelius when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Her van then struck another vehicle.
Lawler was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two people in the other vehicle had minor injuries.
