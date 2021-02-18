Port Byron WWII veteran turns 102-years-old

PORT BYRON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in Port Byron may have heard the sounds of a birthday celebration on Thursday.

WWII Veteran Theodore Eiben turns 102-years-old on Thursday and the Village made sure to honor him on his special day with a drive-by celebration.

I do appreciate it. I’m looking forward to the next time around. You take care of yourself and be good to yourself. You gotta do that. Veteran Theodore Eiben

He said the trick to longevity is luck and a few good choices.

Eiben was presented with a flag flown over the Capitol, a birthday cake, and an official salute to recognize his service.