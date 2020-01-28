Port City has new police chief

Closings
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Port City has a new chief of police.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow swore in Philip Cady on Monday night.

Cady becomes the 21st chief of police in the city. 

The move comes after former chief Tory DeCaire announced his retirement.

