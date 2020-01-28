Port City has new police chief

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Going to the beach is probably the last thing on your mind in this weather, but a third public meeting has been scheduled to discuss bringing a beach to Onondaga Lake.

You'll be able to learn about the draft feasibility study from experts, ask questions, and voice your opinion. All public comments will be incorporated into a final study, which will decide whether a beach on the lake would be beneficial to Central New Yorkers.