Port of Oswego Authority to build new marina

(WSYR-TV) — A $1.8 million marina is coming to Oswego, according to the Port of Oswego Authority Executive Director William Scriber.

The POA created the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) two years ago to help improve communities along Lake Ontario. Through this new program, the POA was awarded the money to build the marina at the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard at West First and Lake Street.

“The Port is proceeding with the construction of a 20-25 slip marina that will be within walking distance to downtown Oswego and will focus on the boating community and allow direct access to the many local businesses downtown,” Scriber explained.

Completion of the marina is expected for the Spring of 2022, and according to Scriber, a boat for the H. Lee White Museum will be docked at the marina for lighthouse tours.