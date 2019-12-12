Port of Oswego ready for major expansion of soybean operations

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Port of Oswego has been awarded $15 million in state funding toward the construction of the Central New York Agriculture Export Center.

The expansion will allow the Port to handle about three times as much soybean as it can handle currently.

Port Executive Director and CEO, Bill Scriber, says “The new facility is going to connect to our existing grain buildings to create, I guess you could call it, a super storage system.”

He explains that it’s not just going to help the Port but also the farmers of Central New York.

“Actually what we’re creating is an opportunity for them to have direct from farm to ship loading which means that we now have in Central New York direct connection to the world soybean market,” Scriber says.

He says using ship is the most cost effective way to transport grain, which means farmers will get a better price for their crop because of cheaper transportation costs.

The project includes tearing down one of the Port’s grain barns that dates back to the early 1980’s. In it’s place will be a silo about 85-feet high and as wide as 200-feet in diameter.

Scriber says there will be other important additions to the Port that are part of the project.

“It’ll have a direct loading system to it, USDA approved scale system, a lab on site, along with a rail component. It will allow us to load ships and or rail cars in a fraction of the time we normally would and then that means basically we will be able to receive more grain and load more ships and more rail cars,” he says.

The project is projected to be completely finished by next September according to Scriber.

