Port of Oswego responds to temporary restraining order from City of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the City of Oswego was granted a temporary restraining order against the Oswego Port Authority on Wednesday, the Port of Oswego released a statement in response to comments made by Mayor Billy Barlow.
The Port of Oswego said that the mayor made a number of false claims and misstatements regarding the plan and construction of the warehouse.
The full statement from the port can be read below:
First, to allow an opportunity for further public dialogue, the Port voluntarily paused construction on the warehouse in early July. Construction of the warehouse did not pause, resume, and pause again with this stipulated order as the city has portrayed. The Port agreed to the instant stipulation for the simple fact that the work the stipulation agrees to pause had already been paused – at the Port’s election – since July. The City’s request for injunctive relief was unnecessary. There was nothing to enjoin. Other parts of the construction of the Port’s Central New York Agriculture Export Center have continued and will continue pursuant to the stipulation. Absolutely nothing has changed.
Second, although the City is not an involved agency in the process—nor is it required to be—the Port, as a courtesy, shared the plans for the entire project with the city and the public more than a year before any construction began. The Port held a special meeting with the mayor in the Port’s boardroom and shared our plans for the project.
Other than revising the structure design from a dome to a rectangle, the location of the warehouse has never changed from the original plan. It is positioned so that it is as far back from the pier as possible, while maintaining critical accessibility by ship. The plan was shared with the New York State Department of Transportation.
Although we are confident in our ultimate success on the merits, we are willing to continue to consider settlement as any responsible litigant would do. This stipulated order reflects our willingness to continue discussions, while at the same time reserving all our rights and defenses should the lawsuit proceed.Port of Oswego, RE: Stipulated Pause in Warehouse Construction