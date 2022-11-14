Clay is put down on the backstretch of Oswego Speedway, Monday, September 16, 2019.

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Over the past year, Oswego residents may have noticed cranes, trucks, and local construction workers heading for the port.

On November 14, William Scriber, Executive Director and CEO, at the Port of Oswego Authority announced that over the last 18 months, the port of Oswego has received over $3.5 million in upgrades.

Scriber says that the number is expected to double by the end of 2023.

“We are committed to making the port an efficient and modern facility that will support our existing and future customers. By investing in these enhancements, we are better able to meet the needs of customers like Novelis and Anderson Grain, and perhaps new clients like Micron,” says Scriber.

According to portofoswego.com, the improvements underway to the port’s east dock will expand the number of vessels that can dock there at one time, and enable two ships and a barge to tie up simultaneously.

“We are planning for a short sea container shipping service, and we are in the final stages of a grant application for a multi-million-dollar rail and warehouse upgrade that will include shore power and green energy.,” Scriber says. “Clearly, our investments to the port of over $21 million in the past several years are gaining notice in the Great Lakes with a number of new customers looking to come to Oswego, which means jobs for our local economy.”

The port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption disbursement.