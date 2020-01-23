Portion of Caughdenoy Road closed after truck crashes into utility pole

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers who use Caughdenoy Road in Clay may need to find a different route to travel.

A portion of Cuaghdenoy Road, between Black Creek Road and Francher Road, is closed after a truck crashed into a utility pole and damaged it. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the stretch of road will remain closed until workers can make repairs.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was driving when she took her eyes of the road to check on a six-year-old child in the backseat, causing her to inadvertently drive off the road. No one was injured in the crash.

