CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers who use Caughdenoy Road in Clay may need to find a different route to travel.
A portion of Cuaghdenoy Road, between Black Creek Road and Francher Road, is closed after a truck crashed into a utility pole and damaged it. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the stretch of road will remain closed until workers can make repairs.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was driving when she took her eyes of the road to check on a six-year-old child in the backseat, causing her to inadvertently drive off the road. No one was injured in the crash.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fun For The Whole Family At Salmon River Winter Festival
- Portion of Caughdenoy Road closed after truck crashes into utility pole
- Syracuse Hard Hats with Hearts
- Traffic highest at Hancock International Airport in three decades
- SCRABBLEMania is B-A-C-K for 10th year
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App