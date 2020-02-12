Portion of Grant Boulevard closed for repairs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City water crews in Syracuse are closing part of Grant Boulevard for repairs.

Specifically, the 2100 block between Craig Street and Cleveland Avenue will be closed through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is so crews can fully restore the road where a previous water main break occurred.

Detour signs have been posted and neighbors have been notified.

There is no on-street parking while the work is being done.

