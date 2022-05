SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A portion of I-690 in Syracuse is back open in time for the morning commute, following an overnight crash.

The eastbound side of the highway, between the Teall Avenue and Midler Avenue exits, was shut down around 12:40 a.m. due to a rollover crash.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse Police to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

All lanes reopened just before 3:30 a.m.