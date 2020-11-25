Portion of I-690 East closed due to vehicle fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: As of 11:25 p.m., the left lane on I-690 East reopened. The right lane remains closed at this time.

(WSYR-TV) — A portion of I-690 East in the City of Syracuse is closed due to a vehicle fire.

This is just before I-81 South. Right now, there is no word on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive more information.

