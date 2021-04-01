Canastota man killed Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Canastota man was killed after his truck drifted into the opposite lane and hit a dump truck head-on.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, John L. Montagne, 61, of Canastota, was traveling east on Route 5 in the Town of Lenox when he entered the westbound lane and hit a dump truck head-on. The driver of the dump truck was not injured and tried to render aid to Montagne before authorities arrived. Montagne, however, died at the scene.

A portion of Route 5 was closed between Bruce Road and Harp Road while authorities investigated the crash. It reopened around 8:30 p.m.