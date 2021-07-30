Portion of State Route 13 to be named after late Assemblyman William “Bill” Magee

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo just designated a portion of the state highway system to be named after the late Assemblyman William “Bill” Magee, who passed away in December 2020 on Christmas Eve.

Cuomo signed legislation on Friday designating a portion of State Route 13 in Madison County “Assemblyman William ‘Bill’ Magee Memorial Highway”.

“Assemblyman Bill Magee served his community and his state for decades, and we will always remember his staunch advocacy for farmers and rural New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “This portion of Route 13 near Assemblyman Magee’s lifelong home will honor his contributions to his constituents and work as Chair of the Assembly’s Agriculture Committee for many years to come.”

Assemblyman Magee was sworn into the New York State Assembly in 1990, representing Madison County and parts of Otsego and Oneida Counties. He worked to bridge the gap between upstate and downstate legislators.

As Chair of the New York State Assembly Agriculture Committee, Assemblyman Magee advocated for the successful craft brewing and wine industries, the growth of equine programs, improved farm safety and agriculture in the classroom.