Onondaga County -(WSYR-TV)- Heavy rains and flooding early Tuesday morning have forced the closure of several roads:

I-81 is closed in both directions between the Cicero and Brewerton exits

State Route 690 southbound is closed between Van Buren Road and Downer Street. The northbound lanes are reopened

Van Buren Road between the 690 Exit and Route 48 has reopened. It was closed for several hours overnight.

