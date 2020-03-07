State of emergency declared as positive coronavirus cases in New York State rises to 76

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency during a press conference on Saturday, as more positive cases of coronavirus are turning up in New York State.

On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo announced that since Friday there were 32 new cases of coronavirus. There are now a total of 76 positive COVID-19 cases across the state. Of those 76, ten are being hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of where the positive coronavirus cases are:

57 cases in Westchester County

11 cases in New York City

4 cases in Nassau County

2 cases in Rockland County

2 cases in Saratoga County

Cuomo said the two cases in Saratoga County are from a pharmacist and from a person who was in a conference in Miami that was in contact with a person from Pennsylvania who tested positive for COVID-19.

By declaring a state of emergency, New York State can get cleaning supplies, testing supplies and other essential supplies quicker. The state of emergency declaration also gives New York State other benefits in trying to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which you can read about here. The state of emergency is in effect until September 7, 2020.

During his press conference, Gov. Cuomo also mentioned that people who are in self-quarantine need to take the situation seriously. He called the situation “disrespectful” to those who weren’t complying.

“You are putting people in danger,” Cuomo said. “If you do not comply, there are other measures we could take.”

Currently there are two types of quarantine, mandatory and precautionary.

Mandatory quarantine for:

Positive tests

Direct contact with a person who has tested positive

Returned from a country with CDC Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice and are experiencing symptoms

Any person the local health provider and local health department believes needs quarantine

Precautionary quarantine for:

People who have returned from a country with CDC Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice and experiences no symptoms

Proximate (not direct) exposure to a person who tested positive, and experiences no symptoms

Any person the local health provider and local health department believes needs to be quarantined

Below are the testing priorities in order for someone to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

People in close contact (6 feet) with a person known to test positive

Those who travel to a country with Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC and are experiencing symptoms

People in quarantine and have developed symptoms

Seriously ill people who have not tested positive for other viruses

Other cases in which opinion of healthcare professional and local health department requires testing

Cuomo is also telling nursing homes around the New Rochelle area, where a majority of the positive coronavirus patients are, to suspend outside visitors for the safety of the patients and the visitors. There is no word on when this safety measure will be lifted, or if it will be rolled out to other senior facilities in the state.

Gov. Cuomo also urged senior citizens and anyone with a compromised immune system to think hard before deciding to attend large gatherings, as those groups of people are the most susceptible to the virus.

The governor also announced that Upstate University Hospital will be one of the facilities across the state to do robotic testing of coronavirus samples.

As for how much this is costing the state, Cuomo says they are spending about $30 million per week on the coronavirus related initiative. The federal government only gave $35 million to New York State, so Cuomo says he is pushing for more funding for the state.

During a question and answer session, Gov. Cuomo said the public health risk to New York State remains low, and everyone should stay calm.

If you have any questions about COVID-19 you can call the toll-free coronavirus hotline at (888)-364-3065.

