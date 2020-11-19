Positive COVID-19 test forces Mexico Elementary School to go remote Friday

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A recent positive COVID-19 test from a student at Mexico Elementary School is forcing the school to learn remotely Friday, November 20.

According to the Mexico School District, the student who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in school on Monday, November 16.

In order to allow ample time for the Oswego County Health Department to conduct contact tracing, all students at Mexico Elementary School will learn remotely on Friday. Superintendent Michael Schiedo plans for Mexico Elementary to return to its normal hybrid learning model on Monday, November 23.

The Oswego County Health Department will contact anyone who is determined to have been in close contact with the student who contracted COVID-19. Anyone identified as a close contact will be forced to quarantine for at least 14 days and will not return to in-person learning until cleared by the health department.

All other schools within the Mexico School District except Mexico Elementary will continue with their normal schedules Friday.

The Mexico School District urges everyone to take preventative measures against COVID-19 as they try to limit the spread of the virus.