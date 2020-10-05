Possible Cortland County public exposure

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is warning of a possible public exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant in the city of Cortland.
The health department says an employee at Gorgers, located at 101 Main Street, Cortland NY, tested positive for COIVID-19. The department says anyone who was at the restaurant Tuesday, September, 29 between 4:00 and 4:30 p.m. or Wednesday, September 30 between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. may have been exposed. The health department says the employee did wear a mask throughout their shift.
Those who were at the restaurant during those dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after possible exposure. Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/ or diarrhea for 14 days after their potential exposure. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. In an emergency, call 911
