Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Possible COVID-19 exposure at 3 Oneida County businesses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced three more businesses within the county that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the following locations during the times listed below, Oneida County asks you to monitor your symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

  • New Hartford Home Depot located at 545 French Rd. between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday, April 24
  • Bargain Grocer located at 1110 Lincoln Ave. between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25
  • Utica Lowe’s located at 710 Horatio St. between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 26

According to a press release, the risk to the public at these locations is low.

If you were at one of these locations, you do not have to self quarantine, but Oneida County is asking you to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider immediately.

For more information on COVID-19 testing for essential workers in Oneida County, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected