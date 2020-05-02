Possible COVID-19 exposure at 3 Oneida County businesses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced three more businesses within the county that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the following locations during the times listed below, Oneida County asks you to monitor your symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

New Hartford Home Depot located at 545 French Rd. between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday, April 24

Bargain Grocer located at 1110 Lincoln Ave. between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25

Utica Lowe's located at 710 Horatio St. between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 26

According to a press release, the risk to the public at these locations is low.

If you were at one of these locations, you do not have to self quarantine, but Oneida County is asking you to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider immediately.

For more information on COVID-19 testing for essential workers in Oneida County, click here.

