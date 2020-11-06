Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at ‘adult entertainment’ club in Fulton

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department says three employees of the Whoosah Lounge, 614 State Rte. 48, in Fulton have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says any customers who visited the adult entertainment club between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the following dates may have been exposed:

Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 31

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Wednesday, Nov. 4

If you were at the lounge on those dates the health department says you should monitor yourself for symptoms for two weeks following exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness. If you experience symptoms, contact your health care provider.

“The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down,” said Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.”

