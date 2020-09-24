Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at popular Oswego sub shop

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a case of possible public exposure to COVID-19 at the Oswego Sub Shop located at 106 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

The health department says an employee at the eatery tested positive for COVID-19. If you were at the sub shop on Sunday, September 20, between 3:45 and 10:35 p.m. you may have been exposed.

The department advises anyone who was in the sub shop during those times to monitor themselves for symptoms for fourteen days.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said “The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down,” said Huang. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.”

He emphasized the business was following all New York State safety protocols for COVID-19.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9