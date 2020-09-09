Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at 3 Onondaga Co. churches

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department reports that people attending recent church services may have been exposed to an individual who also attended and then tested positive for COVID-19.

The churches and dates and times where the possible exposures took place are listed below:

Blessed Virgin Mary Church at Our Lady of Peace Church

203 Halcomb St., Syracuse, NY 13219

Sunday, Sept. 6: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. service

Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

515 Oakwood Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205

Monday, Aug. 31: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. gathering

Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

927 Park Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204

Saturday, Aug. 29: 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. gathering

The health department says anyone who attended church at those locations, times and dates, should monitor themselves for symptoms for fourteen days. If you develop symptoms, you should stay home and contact you doctor.

The health department is working to reach all contacts of the infected individuals.

