Possible public exposure to COVID-19 at 3 Onondaga Co. churches

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department reports that people attending recent church services may have been exposed to an individual who also attended and then tested positive for COVID-19.

The churches and dates and times where the possible exposures took place are listed below:

Blessed Virgin Mary Church at Our Lady of Peace Church

  • 203 Halcomb St., Syracuse, NY 13219
  • Sunday, Sept. 6: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. service

Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

  • 515 Oakwood Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205
  • Monday, Aug. 31: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. gathering

Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

  • 927 Park Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204
  • Saturday, Aug. 29: 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. gathering

The health department says anyone who attended church at those locations, times and dates, should monitor themselves for symptoms for fourteen days. If you develop symptoms, you should stay home and contact you doctor.

The health department is working to reach all contacts of the infected individuals.

