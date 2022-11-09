WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.

Among the counties experiencing issues was Madison County which had about an hour delay in posting election results Tuesday night. Republican County Election Commissioner Mary Egger says they used a new website vendor this year to post results and there may have been some technical issues because of the new way absentee ballots are counted starting on Election Night.

“It is the report from our voting machine, it is the report from our absentee scanning and then our early voting is the same as that so it’s kinda just getting all of those reports and mashing them all together so it was a lot of communication back and forth between the vendors but it seems to be up and running and running pretty smoothly now.” Mary Egger, Madison County Republican BOE Commissioner

However, the County BOE wasn’t aware of the discrepancy in voting numbers from their website compared to the state website until NewsChannel 9 brought it to their attention. The commissioners said they hadn’t heard anything from the state and when NewsChannel 9 reached out to the State BOE they said they were looking into the issue. An hour or so later and the numbers on the Madison County BOE had been changed to reflect the same numbers reported by the state.

“You’re looking at three different vendors, two different reports so we just want to make sure everything is there and is counted and we’re just checking the numbers, that’s what we do.” Mary Egger, Madison County Republican BOE Commissioner

Similar issues unfolded in Oneida County which uses the same reporting website as Madison County. Their results weren’t posted online until the middle of the night and they also had discrepancies on their website compared to the state’s website. NewsChannel 9 reached out to Oneida County to see what happened but didn’t hear back. A few hours later and the discrepancies were fixed.

The Oneida County Board of Elections released the following statement Wednesday: