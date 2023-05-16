DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans of Post Malone will be feeling “Better Now” after the renowned multi-genre artist announced he will be performing at the Darien Lake Amphitheater this July.

The “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour was announced Tuesday and will make 24 stops, including July 17 at Darien Lake.

Post Malone, who was born in Syracuse before moving to Texas as a child, boasts a well-known pop, hip-hop and R&B discography with hits like “Sunflower”, “rockstar” and “Circles”. He has a handful of songs with over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Presale tickets for the July 17 show go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., while general public tickets become available Friday at 10 a.m. More information on purchasing them can be found here.