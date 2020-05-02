Postage-paid return envelope will be included with absentee ballots

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Friday afternoon that will make the Board of Elections include a postage paid return envelope with an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election.

The Democratic presidential primary was already canceled, so this applies to congressional races like the Democratic primary in New York State’s 24th Congressional District.

School board and budget elections will now happen June 9 by mail and postage will be included.

Village and Town elections have been pushed back to September 15.