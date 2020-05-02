(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Friday afternoon that will make the Board of Elections include a postage paid return envelope with an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election.
The Democratic presidential primary was already canceled, so this applies to congressional races like the Democratic primary in New York State’s 24th Congressional District.
School board and budget elections will now happen June 9 by mail and postage will be included.
Village and Town elections have been pushed back to September 15.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Postage-paid return envelope will be included with absentee ballots
- Rural hospitals in America are in trouble during pandemic
- Local beloved priest tests positive for COVID-19
- AG Barr could challenge governors’ stay-at-home orders
- Watch Live: Feds threaten to step in if states get too restrictive with stay-at-home orders
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App