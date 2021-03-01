Postal carrier sentenced in federal court for not delivering mail

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Priscilla Czyz, 37, was sentenced in federal court on Monday in Syracuse to six months of probation for obstructing the mail.

Czyz pleaded guilty, admitting that between September 24, 2020, and October 7, 2020, she willfully failed to deliver mail entrusted to her by the United States Postal Service, specifically 354 pieces of political advertising mail to customers in Onondaga County.

Instead of delivering the mail, she took it home, where law enforcement agents found it nearly two weeks later sitting in the rain on top of a dog crate in her front yard. The mail was seized by agents and later delivered by the Postal Service to its intended recipients.

Czyz had worked as a postal carrier since around 2013 and lost her job because of this conduct.

As part of her sentence, she was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service while on probation.