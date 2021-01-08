Postal carrier who didn’t deliver the mail charged with federal crime

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A postal carrier working in Onondaga County was arraigned Friday on a federal charge of obstructing the mail.

Priscilla Czyz, 37, could face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

In a news release announcing the charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Czyz, “obstructed the mail while working as a postal carrier by willfully failing to deliver mail entrusted to the United States Postal Service for delivery in Onondaga County, New York between September 24, 2020, and October 7, 2020.”

The news release did not offer any details as to what happened to the mail or a possible reason.

Czyz was released pending further court action.

