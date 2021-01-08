Postal carrier who didn’t deliver the mail charged with federal crime

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A postal carrier working in Onondaga County was arraigned Friday on a federal charge of obstructing the mail.

Priscilla Czyz, 37, could face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

In a news release announcing the charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Czyz, “obstructed the mail while working as a postal carrier by willfully failing to deliver mail entrusted to the United States Postal Service for delivery in Onondaga County, New York between September 24, 2020, and October 7, 2020.”

The news release did not offer any details as to what happened to the mail or a possible reason.

Czyz was released pending further court action.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected