Postal facility warns of gifts being backlogged as scammers pounce on delivery delays

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — If you’re still waiting on those holiday packages, you are not alone. Thousands of deliveries meant to reach homes by Christmas are still sitting in at least one Post Office facility.

According to postal workers in the Philadelphia area, hundreds of thousands of boxes are just sitting inside processing and delivery centers.

This backlog is expected to take weeks, if not months, to sort out.

The employees of the postal service are doing everything within their power. We will clear this mail, we will get those packages delivered. Just know that the people are doing everything within their power to get it done. Andy Kubat — Lehigh Valley Local, Postal Workers Union

Employee availability and COVID-19 safety precautions have made the backlog worse. More than a million packages of the estimated three million shipped this holiday season were delayed across the country for more than 30 days.

The FTC is now warning about scammers who are taking advantage of the delays.

“This is really common right now, especially after the holidays when people are expecting a lot of packages,” said Patty Shiu, senior attorney for FTC.

The FTC said these phishing scams are an easy way for criminals to get your personal information. So, make sure you have the right software so you aren’t downloading any malware.