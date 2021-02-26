Postal worker pleads guilty to helping another man steal U.S. Mail

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man who worked for the U.S. Postal Service admitted in federal court Thursday he gave a key to a mail collection box, postal service clothing, and satchel to another man who used them to steal mail.

28-year-old Quayshaun Mitchell could face up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the crime when sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that in entering the plea, Mitchell admitted he gave the key and uniform to Kevin Ronny Williams on March 5 of last year, so that Williams could steal mail. According to prosecutors, Williams stole 49 pieces of mail from a collection box in Liverpool. All the mail was recovered. Williams pled guilty to charges related to the thefts and is awaiting sentencing.