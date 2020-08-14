Postal workers continue to fight for COVID-19 emergency funding from federal government

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, President Donald Trump noted he’s unwilling to strike a deal on pandemic relief for the United States Postal Service.

Friday, Trump said he’ll be open to approving the billions of dollars, only if the Democratic Party agrees to his legislative agenda on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and economic aftermath.

However, members of the Letter Carriers Union in Central New York are continuing to fight for relief.

Our position is that the federal government should provide funding not only for the loss of revenue that we’ve suffered but additionally, the added expenses associated with the pandemic. Tom Dlugolenski, President, National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 134

Much of the additional costs the postal service is dealing with have to do with the high demand for PPE.

“Without funding, if we were in a position where we’re cost-cutting, we’re engaging in cost-cutting measures, which is happening right now. We’re seeing equipment being taken away from us, we’re seeing truck runs diminished. The capacity to do what we do is going to hurt, and we don’t want to leave ballots behind,” Dlugolenski said.

CNY’s Local Letter Carriers Union is continuing to fight for emergency relief after @realDonaldTrump said he wasn’t going to give the U.S. Postal Service emergency funding.

Dlugolenski said with the federal funding, the postal service will be able to keep up with the influx of mail-in voting come election season in November.

We need to have mail-in ballots. It’s essential to do that. So, to not support that institution that binds and ties the country together is sad. Tom Dlugolenski, President, National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 134

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Onondaga County Board of Elections and their data shows that more than 32,400 mail-in votes were sent in for the June primaries and 26,300 were received.

“As a postal worker, we will protect the sanctity of that mail. We need the resources to make sure you have the right to vote and be safe. You shouldn’t have to be able to go to a polling place and worry about getting COVID or standing there in line for eight hours in the sun, heat, rain or whatever it is,” Dlugolsenski explained. “We shouldn’t be cutting costs and going ahead and trying to destroy the service or shrink to survive per se, we should be growing the business.”

In a briefing on Friday, Cuomo said he plans to sign a bill to allow mail-in voting for the 2020 election, saying it’s the smartest way given the circumstances of COVID-19.

He also mentioned the possibility of secure drop-off ballot boxes.

