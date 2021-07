AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County’s long-standing tradition of hosting fireworks on July 3 at Emerson park will not follow suit this year, as the fireworks show has been postponed to Sunday, August 8.

The park is eager to welcome the public back after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic, and the Syracuse Symphoria will perform at the event on August 8 at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Parking will be free this year. There is no word on why the event has been postponed.