Potential COVID-19 exposure after employee at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse in Utica tests positive

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced on Sunday a potential COVID-19 exposure at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse.

According to the health department, an employee at the Utica steakhouse recently tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located on Genesee Street in Utica on Monday, August 31 from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Since you may have been exposed, the health department asks you to monitor yourself for symptoms until at least Monday, September 14.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you should call your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

