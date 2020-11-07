Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at a gas station in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at a gas station in Fair Haven Saturday.
According to the health department, an employee at the Bayside Gas Station recently tested positive for coronavirus.
If you were at the Bayside Gas Station located at 537 Main St. during the times below, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Sunday, November 1 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Monday, November 2 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
If you were at the gas station during these times, the health department asks you to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited the gas station.
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding Cayuga County and COVID-19, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Our unusually sunny, warm and dry weather continues Sunday
- Syracuse man shot in the arm early Saturday morning expected to survive
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- Watch: Demonstrators take to streets in some cities after Biden hits 270
- Williams scores four TDs as Tar Heels rout Duke 56-24
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App