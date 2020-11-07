Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at a gas station in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at a gas station in Fair Haven Saturday.

According to the health department, an employee at the Bayside Gas Station recently tested positive for coronavirus.

If you were at the Bayside Gas Station located at 537 Main St. during the times below, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

  • Sunday, November 1 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Monday, November 2 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

If you were at the gas station during these times, the health department asks you to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited the gas station.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

