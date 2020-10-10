Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at Lakeside Entertainment Casino

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department on Saturday announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Lakeside Entertainment Casino.

According to the health department, if you were at the Lakeside Casino on Wednesday, October 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health department asks you to monitor yourself for symptoms until Wednesday, October 21. If symptoms develop, you should contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

