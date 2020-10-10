Potential COVID-19 exposure announced at Lakeside Entertainment Casino

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department on Saturday announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Lakeside Entertainment Casino. 

According to the health department, if you were at the Lakeside Casino on Wednesday, October 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health department asks you to monitor yourself for symptoms until Wednesday, October 21. If symptoms develop, you should contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Cayuga County and COVID-19 click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected