MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced on Saturday that a sports bar in Marcy may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
According to the health department, someone who was at 12 North Sports Bar located on Mulaney Road from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The person who may have been infected was only playing volleyball and did not eat at the bar.
However, if you were at 12 North Sports Bar during the time listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms until August 11.
If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding COVID-19 and Oneida County, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- A new teacher’s perspective on schooling and COVID-19
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at 12 North Sports Bar in Marcy
- Onondaga County loses 200th neighbor to coronavirus
- NY eyes taxes for wealthy, working class to help right budget
- Oswego City School District granted one week extension to submit reopening plan
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App