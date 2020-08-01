Potential COVID-19 exposure at 12 North Sports Bar in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced on Saturday that a sports bar in Marcy may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the health department, someone who was at 12 North Sports Bar located on Mulaney Road from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who may have been infected was only playing volleyball and did not eat at the bar.

However, if you were at 12 North Sports Bar during the time listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms until August 11.

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

