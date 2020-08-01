Potential COVID-19 exposure at 12 North Sports Bar in Marcy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced on Saturday that a sports bar in Marcy may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the health department, someone who was at 12 North Sports Bar located on Mulaney Road from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who may have been infected was only playing volleyball and did not eat at the bar. 

However, if you were at 12 North Sports Bar during the time listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms until August 11.

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding COVID-19 and Oneida County, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected