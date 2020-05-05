Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Potential COVID-19 exposure at 3 local businesses in Onondaga Co.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that three more locations could have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were shopping at the following stores on the days and times listed, you may have been exposed:

Rite Aid, 519 Butternut Street in Syracuse
Monday, April 27: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 28: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dollar Tree, 3130 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt
Tuesday, April 28: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon)

Target, 340 Town Drive in Fayetteville
Tuesday, April 28: 12 p.m. (Noon) to 4 p.m.

The individuals who were positive at these locations were wearing masks. All close contacts to these individuals will be notified.

If you have been to any of these stores during these times you should monitor yourself for symptoms.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected