Potential COVID-19 exposure at 3 local businesses in Onondaga Co.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that three more locations could have been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were shopping at the following stores on the days and times listed, you may have been exposed:
Rite Aid, 519 Butternut Street in Syracuse
Monday, April 27: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 28: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dollar Tree, 3130 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt
Tuesday, April 28: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon)
Target, 340 Town Drive in Fayetteville
Tuesday, April 28: 12 p.m. (Noon) to 4 p.m.
The individuals who were positive at these locations were wearing masks. All close contacts to these individuals will be notified.
If you have been to any of these stores during these times you should monitor yourself for symptoms.
