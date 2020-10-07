Potential COVID-19 exposure at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that five people at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards have tested positive for COVID-19.

The five individuals were at the orchard on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 2:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. They were wearing masks except for when they were seated indoors to eat.

They rode a tractor-pulled wagon into the orchard and, despite wearing masks, all riders were seated close together, which increases the risk of exposure.

Investigators with the health department are working on identifying possible close contacts now and notifying them. Those who could have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the potential exposure.

