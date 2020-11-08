Potential COVID-19 exposure at Jordan-Elbridge High School cross country meet

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Jordan-Elbridge cross country track meet. 

According to the health department, a spectator and an athlete at the event both recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

If you were at the cross country meet that took place at Jordan-Elbridge High School on Saturday, November 7 you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days. 

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Cayuga County and COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected