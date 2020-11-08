Potential COVID-19 exposure at Jordan-Elbridge High School cross country meet

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Jordan-Elbridge cross country track meet.
According to the health department, a spectator and an athlete at the event both recently tested positive for COVID-19.
If you were at the cross country meet that took place at Jordan-Elbridge High School on Saturday, November 7 you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days.
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
