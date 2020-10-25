Potential COVID-19 exposure at Prime Steak House in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you recently eaten at the Prime Steak House in Syracuse? You may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the Onondaga County Health Department, an employee working at the location at 101 East Water Street tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was working Monday, Oct. 19 between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. If you were there during that time, you may have been exposed.

Health Department investigators are in the process of identifying all close contacts of the individual and notifying them.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

If symptoms develop, stay home, and call your doctor for further guidance.

If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild.