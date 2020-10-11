Potential COVID-19 exposure at Steve’s Restaurant in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced on Sunday that Steve’s Restaurant may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the health department, if you were at Steve’s Restaurant, located at 401 Milton Ave., during the times listed below, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

  • Monday, October 5: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. 
  • Tuesday, October 6: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

If you were at Steve’s Restaurant during these times, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you should contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Onondaga County and COVID-19, click here.

