Potential COVID-19 exposure at Steve’s Restaurant in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced on Sunday that Steve’s Restaurant may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the health department, if you were at Steve’s Restaurant, located at 401 Milton Ave., during the times listed below, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Monday, October 5: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

If you were at Steve’s Restaurant during these times, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you should contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

