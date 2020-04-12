Potential COVID-19 exposure at Tops Friendly Market in Chittenango

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department announced on Sunday that somebody who tested positive for COVID-19 recently visited the Tops Friendly market in Cittenango.

According to the health department, anyone who visited the Tops Friendly Market located at 800 W. Genesee St. in Chittenango, on April 5 between 7 and 10 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms.

After conducting an investigation to identify all close contacts of the individual it was determined this person had been to the Tops in Chittenango on that evening without wearing a facemask. Anyone who visited the store during the identified time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19until April 19th. Those symptoms include fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop,please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911. Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst

Madison County has a voluntary shelter in place order in effect until Sunday, April 19.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in Madison County, click here. People can also call the Madison County non-medical COVID-19 Hotline at 315-366-2770.

For any phone numbers you may need to access during the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9: