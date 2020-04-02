Potential COVID-19 exposure at Tops Friendly Markets in Manlius

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that an employee at the Tops Friendly Markets on West Seneca Street has tested positive for coronavirus.

The market is located at 119 West Seneca Street in Manlius. Members of the public who were there during the following times may have been exposed:

Thursday, March 26 – Any time between 6 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

Friday, March 27 – Any time between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Since that time, the stores has been deep cleaned and all associates have been told.

According to Tops, the associate is on the road to recovery.

We are in the process of identifying all close contacts of the individual and notifying them. Anyone who visited the market during the identified time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after they visited the store. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency, call 911. Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta

Gupta also said that community spread is evident in the county, which means that a number of cases have been reported with no known contact to a positive case or travel to an affected area.

“For this reason, it is critical that we stay home to prevent exposure,” said Gupta.