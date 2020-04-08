Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Onondaga County businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department alerted the public on Wednesday of two more businesses where customers may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you visited the following businesses during the times listed, you are asked by the health department to monitor your symptoms, if any:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet – 3150 Erie Blvd East in DeWitt

Monday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Colonial Laundromat – 408 Oswego Road in Liverpool

Tuesday, March 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the health department, employees at these locations have tested positive for COVID-19, and anyone who visited these locations during these times could have been exposed to the virus.

“Health Department investigators are in the process of identifying all close contacts of the individuals and notifying them. Anyone who visited these stores during the identified time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for 14 days after they visited the store. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.” Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta

According to the Onondaga County Health Department, you should only seek testing if you exhibit symptoms of coronavirus.

