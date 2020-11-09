Potential COVID-19 exposures announced at Tully’s Good Times and on a Centro Bus route

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced two more potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Tully’s Good Times located at 3355 W. Genesee St. in Syracuse:

  • Monday, November 2 from 4:30 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 3 from 4 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Centro Bus Route 240, SU/Nob Hill to the Syracuse hub:

  • Wednesday, November 4 from 8:16 a.m. until 8:40 a.m.
  • Thursday, November 5 from 8:16 a.m. until 8:40 a.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more information regarding COVID-19 and Onondaga County, click here.

