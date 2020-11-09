SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced two more potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday.
If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Tully’s Good Times located at 3355 W. Genesee St. in Syracuse:
- Monday, November 2 from 4:30 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 3 from 4 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.
Centro Bus Route 240, SU/Nob Hill to the Syracuse hub:
- Wednesday, November 4 from 8:16 a.m. until 8:40 a.m.
- Thursday, November 5 from 8:16 a.m. until 8:40 a.m.
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding COVID-19 and Onondaga County, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Weedsport high school to go remote for Monday Nov. 9th
- Josh Allen plays through emotional game after his grandmother’s passing
- Potential COVID-19 exposures announced at Tully’s Good Times and on a Centro Bus route
- Eagle Hill Middle School to learn remotely Monday after 3 staff members test positive
- Family of three inspired by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App