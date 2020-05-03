Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 different Price Chopper locations in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced three more locations on Sunday that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

  • Tuesday, April 21 from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. – Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica
  • Wednesday, April 22 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. – Price Chopper located at 4535 Commercial Dr. in New Hartford
  • Sunday, April 26 from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. – Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Blvd. in Rome

The risk to the public in all three instances is low, according to the Oneida County Health Department. 

If COVID-19 symptoms develop, you are asked to contact your primary health care provider immediately.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include: 

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing

