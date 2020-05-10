Potential COVID-19 exposures at three Oneida County businesses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has identified three locations in the county that may have been exposed to COVID-19 on May 3.
According to a press release from the health department, if you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed below, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after your visit.
- May 3 between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Aldi located at 8432 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
- May 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica
- May 3 between 6:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Cliff’s Local Market located at 8429 Route 69 in Oriskany
In all three instances, the risk to the public is low because the health department says the person infected was wearing a mask.
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you should contact your primary healthcare provider immediately.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Cough
- Fever
- Difficulty breathing
