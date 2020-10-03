Potential COVID-19 exposures identified at 2 New Hartford businesses

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department Saturday announced two more businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Monday, September 28:

Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: JC Penney located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20

Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Place of exposure: Spirit of Halloween located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.