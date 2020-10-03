Potential COVID-19 exposures identified at 2 New Hartford businesses

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department Saturday announced two more businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Monday, September 28:
- Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: JC Penney located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20
- Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Spirit of Halloween located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WR Zay Jones likely to start against his former team as Raiders host Bills in week four
- Deadly ATV crash in Jefferson County
- Tillie’s Touch creates soccer league for Syracuse City School District
- WATCH: Clouds rule the sky as showers move in Sunday
- 83-year-old Jefferson County man killed Friday night after being hit by 2 cars
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App