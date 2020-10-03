Potential COVID-19 exposures identified at 2 New Hartford businesses

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department Saturday announced two more businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. 

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location. 

Monday, September 28:

  • Time of exposure:  6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  JC Penney located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20
  • Time of exposure:  7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Spirit of Halloween located in Sangertown Square, New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose

