Potential COVID-19 exposure at 7 Onondaga County businesses and 4 Centro bus routes

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed potential COVID-19 exposures at seven new locations and four bus routes.

Health Department investigators will identify and notify anyone in close contact with a COVID-positive individual.

If you visited any of the establishments during the timeframes listed below, the Health Department says you may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.