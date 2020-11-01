Potential COVID-19 exposure at 7 Onondaga County businesses and 4 Centro bus routes

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed potential COVID-19 exposures at seven new locations and four bus routes.
Health Department investigators will identify and notify anyone in close contact with a COVID-positive individual.
If you visited any of the establishments during the timeframes listed below, the Health Department says you may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.
|Saturday, October 31 Notifications:
|A passenger on the following Centro bus routes on October 21, 22, 23, and 26:
• James St. Route 23 Inbound to the Centro Hub, approx. 6:05 to 6:30 a.m.
• SU/Nobb Hill 240 Outbound, approx. 6:40 to 6:55 a.m.
• College Place Route 40 Inbound to the Centro Hub, 3:34 to 3:55 p.m.
• James/East Syracuse Route 123 Outbound, approx. 4:10 to 4:38 p.m.
A patron of Brad’s Extra Innings, 200 Highland Ave, East Syracuse:
• Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A patron of Bonnie’s Place, 628 W. Manlius Street, East Syracuse
• Sunday, Oct. 25, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Three employees of Basil Leaf Ristorante, 390 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse
• Sunday, Oct. 25, 4 to 9 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, 4 to 9 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28, 4 to 9 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
An employee of Dollar General, 2922 East Genesee St, Syracuse
• Monday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An employee of Buffalo Wild Wings, 200 Township Blvd, Camillus
• Monday, Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
A patron of Blarney Stone, 314 Avery Avenue, Syracuse
• Monday, Oct. 26, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
An employee of Wolf’s Den, 617 Wolf Street, Syracuse
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, 4 to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, October 30 Notifications
|An employee of XO TACO, 713 East Fayette Street, Syracuse
• Thursday, Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
An employee of Dark Horse Tavern, 4312 East Genesee Street, Syracuse
• Friday, Oct. 23, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, October 29 Notifications
|An employee of Koster’s Wood Floor Store, LLC, 2027 Teall Ave, Syracuse
• Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An employee of Garage clothing store at Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse
• Friday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 26, 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A patron of Julie’s Diner, 3800 Brewerton Rd # 3, North Syracuse
• Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Two employees of Coleman’s Pub, 100 S Lowell Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204
• Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to Midnight
A patron of DannO’S Bar, 3855 Split Rock Rd, Camillus
• Sunday, Oct. 25, 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
An employee of Party City, 256 Northern Lights Plaza, North Syracuse
• Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
