Potential exposure to Hepatitis A at Onondaga Co. restaurant

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County has confirmed that an employee at a local restaurant has Hepatitis A.

The Onondaga County Health Department was informed on Tuesday, Aug. 18 an employee who handles food at the PF Chang’s at Destiny USA was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Anyone who ate at the PF Chang’s from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2 could have been exposed.

These individuals should monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days after exposure.

Symptoms include the following:

  • Fever
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Dark-colored urine
  • Clay-colored stools
  • Joint pain
  • Jaundice

In cases where individuals are within a 14-day window since exposure, a Hepatitis A vaccine can help prevent the illness. The vaccine is given in two doses that are six months apart.

As of Tuesday, there is no longer a risk to eating at the restaurant.

