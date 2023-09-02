SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The calendar may tell us it’s September, but it certainly will not feel like it across Central New York over the next several days.

Potential heat wave begins Labor Day

As our upward temperature trend continues, we expect highs to reach at least 90 degrees on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

While current records for these days look to stay safe, we will be coming close.

Along with the heat, dew points will be in the 60s making it feel stuffy and even hotter outside. Heat index values may reach the mid-90s.

If the observed high is indeed at 90 or hotter for three consecutive days, that would be considered a heat wave.

How rare are 90s in September?

As you can probably guess, highs in the 90s in Syracuse during the month of September aren’t very common.

The average high at the beginning of the month is at 78 degrees, while we finish the month with an average high of 67.

With that being said, hot September days are not unprecedented.

Looking back to 1902, there have been ten heat waves either occurring entirely or ending in the month of September.

The last time we had a heat wave in September wasn’t that long ago—back in 2017. This stretch of heat even occurred late in the month, too, from the 25th through the 27th.

The longest heat wave on record in Syracuse took place for eight straight days in 1973, ending on September 5.

Be sure to stay hydrated during the hot days ahead and keep checking the 7-day forecast for updates.